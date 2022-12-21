Rudi Valentino, North America's oldest orangutan, dies at the age of 45, Houston Zoo announces

The primate, named Rudi, died at the Houston Zoo just days after his birthday. He suffered from a heart problem that was reportedly common within his species.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Rudi Valentino, North America's oldest orangutan, passed away at the age of 45, the Houston Zoo announced on Wednesday.

According to the Houston Zoo's website, Rudi died just a few days after his birthday on Dec. 20. They said he had advanced heart disease, which is very common in adult male orangutans.

Rudi was born on Dec. 8 at the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville, Texas, before being rehoused at the Houston Zoo in 1978, where he became a beloved member. He did a quick stint at the Milwaukee Zoo before returning to Houston in 1993.

The beloved animal won the hearts of many volunteers, guests, and staff members with his gentle nature and intelligent personality over the years.

His presence was said to have made him a true ambassador for his species, raising awareness of the importance of conservation and the plight of endangered primates.

"Rudi was an incredible ambassador for his species," Tarah Cornelius, director of animal care at the Houston Zoo, said. "Rudi will be deeply missed by all who knew him, and his memory will live on through the lives he touched and the important work he inspired. He will always be remembered as a beloved member of the Houston Zoo family."

Rudi's condition was well cared for and monitored with medications in collaboration with the Great Ape Heart Project. Animal professionals reported that he did not show signs of illness leading up to his death.

Rudi leaves behind a companion, Kelly, and other loved primate friends, Takai, Cheyenne, and Aurora. The Houston Zoo said they would closely monitor them for any signs of grief.

To do your part in saving orangutans, use recycled paper products. This is because the animals mainly live in trees and will prevent fewer of them from being cut down.

As a commitment to orangutang conservation, the Houston Zoo said it would support the efforts to replant forests in Borneo, where wild orangutangs live.