The Houston Zoo is thankful for its new set of capybara pups named Russet, Tater Tot, Spud, and Chip this Thanksgiving Day.

Houston Zoo wishing you a 'Cappy' Thanksgiving after capybara family just got bigger

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This Thanksgiving, the Houston Zoo is giving thanks after welcoming a new set of "potatoes" to the capybara family.

Last month, Poppy and Rio delivered their second litter of capybara pups - named Russet, Tater Tot, Spud, and Chip - who are now getting along with their older siblings, Biscuit, Bagel, and Strudel.

Capybaras are native to Central and South America and are the largest rodent in the world. Zoo officials said their name means "master of the grasses."

They are born with fur, open eyes, and a full set of teeth and can grow and learn very fast. They are also said to communicate by scent and through various vocalizations, including growls, whinnies, alarm barks, whistles, and a frequent guttural purr emitted by the infant.

The park is closed during the day for Thanksgiving, but families can see the Zoo Lights starting at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the Houston Zoo website.