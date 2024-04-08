WARNING: Rosenberg Library in Galveston says it may have given out unsafe eclipse glasses

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A public library in Galveston is warning people not to use eclipse glasses it gave away, as they may not be safe.
The Rosenberg Library says they were notified on Sunday that the eclipse glasses they gave away have not been approved by the American Astronomical Society, meaning it's uncertain they'll protect your eyes from the sun.
If you want to know if your glasses will work, the AAS suggests putting them on indoors and looking around.
You shouldn't be able to see anything but very bright lights.
If you can see household objects, experts say those glasses are not dark enough for solar viewing.
