Houston students travel to Dallas area to view total eclipse for senior trip

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Total solar eclipse day is here!

There are 31 million people in the path of totality across the United States, which is more than 2,000 miles long. The path stretches across 15 states -- from Texas all the way to Maine.

Small towns across the country are bracing for an influx of visitors. Waxahache, which is just south of Dallas, is expecting more than a hundred thousand skywatchers!

"They even told us to maybe be prepared to sleep in our store if we needed to," small business owner Kaylee Hume said.

Hundreds of school districts nationwide are closing for the day or dismissing early.

In the Houston area, which is not in the path of totality, Houston ISD and Fort Bend ISD will hold class as normal. Fort Bend ISD said recess and P.E. will be held indoors to protect students' eyes.

Meanwhile, Cleveland ISD and Clear Creek ISD canceled classes on Monday.

On Houston's northside, two charter busses left early Monday morning, headed to the Dallas area.

In total, 102 students and eight staff members from YES Prep Northline Secondary are making the trip to watch the solar eclipse in the path of totality at Blue Bonnet Park in Ennis, Texas.

Principal Brittany McGruder said the trip full circle for this particular group of students. The seniors were in 6th grade back in 2017 for the last solar eclipse, so this year, they wanted to make it special.

"It's going to be a memorable moment because we did this in the 6th grade. It's been a long time. We're now in 12th grade," student Joscarr Iaga said. "It's crazy because now we're going to experience it, not just learn about it. We're actually going to experience it and actually see what's going to happen. That's actually something nice to see. And then we're actually going to go somewhere else, not just Houston. We're going to go somewhere else and experience it right in front of us."

Watching the eclipse is part of their senior class trip. They also heading to the Astros and Rangers game on Monday night, then coming back to Houston on Tuesday.

