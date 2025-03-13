NASA scientist explains the upcoming total lunar eclipse: 'Amazing celestial treat'

A NASA scientist joined Eyewitness News to explain what will happen in the atmosphere during the upcoming total lunar eclipse.

A NASA scientist joined Eyewitness News to explain what will happen in the atmosphere during the upcoming total lunar eclipse.

A NASA scientist joined Eyewitness News to explain what will happen in the atmosphere during the upcoming total lunar eclipse.

A NASA scientist joined Eyewitness News to explain what will happen in the atmosphere during the upcoming total lunar eclipse.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Friday morning, on Pi Day, no less, take a moment to look up at the night sky.

Our moon, sun, and Earth will align, causing the moon to turn red.

NASA scientist Dr. Noah Petro joined Eyewitness News live on Thursday morning to discuss what will happen in our upper atmosphere.

You can watch that full interview in the video player above.

"That glow is the projection of every sunrise and sunset on the earth onto the lunar surface," he said. "So, when you're out looking and see the moon turn that red color, you can thank the atmosphere, the moon, and the sun for this amazing celestial treat."

RELATED: 'Blood moon' total lunar eclipse set to appear tonight: What to expect

Stargazers will get a sight to behold as a "blood moon" total lunar eclipse will appear in the night sky on the evening of March 13 and into the early morning of March 14.

NASA has a mission orbiting the moon right now, and one is operating on the moon's surface.

Dr. Petro said the one in orbit uses solar power, so it will actually go into a low-power mode once the Earth's shadow cuts it off from sunlight.

Blue Ghost Mission I, on the surface, will try to take pictures of the moon and the Earth during the eclipse.

For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook, X and Instagram.