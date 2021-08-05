gas leak

Gas leak prompts closure along FM 2977 in Rosenberg, police say

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- A portion of FM 2977 in Rosenberg has been closed as crews are working to clear a gas leak.

According to Rosenberg police, the gas leak happened Thursday along the stretch of road.

Police say FM 2977 will be closed from August Green Drive to Irby Cobb Boulevard and Bryan Road to Rose Ranch Boulevard for about four hours.

At this time, it's unclear what led to the leak.

