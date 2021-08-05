Gas leak prompts closure along FM 2977 in Rosenberg, police say

A gas leak in the area of FM 2977 and Bryan Rd. has forced the closing of FM 2977 from August Green to Irby Cobb and Bryan Rd. to Rose Ranch Blvd.



ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- A portion of FM 2977 in Rosenberg has been closed as crews are working to clear a gas leak.According to Rosenberg police, the gas leak happened Thursday along the stretch of road.Police say FM 2977 will be closed from August Green Drive to Irby Cobb Boulevard and Bryan Road to Rose Ranch Boulevard for about four hours.At this time, it's unclear what led to the leak.