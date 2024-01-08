Gas leak in Missouri City forces closure on Hwy 6 southbound

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A gas leak in Missouri City has forced a closure on Highway 6 on Monday, city leaders warned.

It happened when a construction crew ruptured a gas line at the corner of Highway 6 and the Fort Bend Toll Road.

For drivers in the area, the southbound intersection will be closed for some time, according to a tweet. It's unclear when the mess will be cleared, but ABC13 will be monitoring the situation.

