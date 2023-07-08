Family holds vigil year after shoplifting suspect killed by HCSO deputy at Dollar General

Roderick Brooks' family holds a vigil one year after being killed by an HCSO deputy during a shoplifting call at Dollar General in Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Family members of a shoplifting suspect who was shot to death while pinned down by a Harris County sheriff's deputy last year are set to gather Saturday night at a candlelight vigil in his honor.

July 8 marks one year since the death of Roderick Brooks.

Body camera video was released of the shooting that happened at a gas station up off FM 1960 last summer.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said it all started when they responded to a shoplifting and assault call at a Dollar General. The body camera footage shows Sgt. Garrett Hardin spots a man matching Brooks' description. Brooks can be seen running while Hardin goes after him.

The video shows the deputy pin Brookes down after a struggle and that Brooks is holding the deputy's stun gun. Hardin can be heard telling him to put it down. Then one shot is fired, killing Brooks.

Hardin's attorney told ABC13 that the deputy was well within his rights and will be exonerated, saying he did what was necessary for his safety and that of others.

Brooks' family claims the body camera video released by the sheriff's office was heavily redacted to try to make the shooting seem justified.

Last September, his family filed a civil rights lawsuit. A year later, this family is still pushing for justice and feels strongly that the shooting shouldn't have happened.

"We're going to get justice for Roderick. It's going to take a minute. Here in Houston, we have to deal with this," Brooks' sister told ABC13 last year.

At 8 p.m., Brooks' family will gather near where the shooting happened to honor him and continue their push for justice and charges to be brought on the deputy.

