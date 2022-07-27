Family of man killed by HCSO deputy say released body camera footage does not show full story

The footage, which shows Roderick Brooks get hold of a deputy's stun gun, was released Friday. His family says it does not show the full story.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The family of Roderick Brooks is still mourning their loss, but they are frustrated too, saying the body camera video of the shooting released last Friday by the Harris County Sheriff's Office does not paint the full picture of what happened on the evening of July 8.

"It's nothing but lies. It's a puzzle," Demetria Brooks-Glaze, Roderick Brooks' sister, said.

The Brooks' family attorney, Sadiyah Evangelista-Karriem, said during a meeting with the sheriff's office last week, they saw two edited versions of the body camera footage, but what was released to the public was further edited. They claim to make it seem justified.

"They even edited even further because they saw that there was punching in there. We saw that with our own eyes where the assault took place on Roderick Brooks," Evangelista-Karriem said.

"We ask, who authorized the tape to be changed? If it's evidence, why are we tampering with evidence? We need to see a clear picture of the bruises," Brooks-Glaze said.

The sheriff's office said on the evening of July 8, they were called by a Dollar General employee who said a man was shoplifting and hit her on the way out.

The body camera video shows HCSO Sgt. Garrett Hardin running after 47-year-old Brooks, using his stun gun, eventually getting Brooks on the ground.

The video shows Brooks getting hold of the sergeant's stun gun. Hardin said, "I am going to shoot you. Put that down! I will (explicative) shoot you!" before one shot was fired into the back of Brooks' neck.

ABC13 reached out to the sheriff's office about the family's claims. They said the video and statement released on Friday "does not represent a formalized verdict or opinion as this investigation is ongoing and active."

The incident is being investigated by HCSO Homicide Division, Internal Affairs, and the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

On Tuesday, Evangelista-Karriem said a lawsuit is coming soon and that she has requested the Department of Justice and DPS to investigate.

Hardin remains on administrative duty.

On Thursday at 7 p.m., at the SHAPE Community Center, a Justice for Roderick Brooks town hall meeting is planned. The community is invited to show their support for the family. Evangelista-Karriem said law enforcement agencies have been invited to continue the conversation about what happened.

For more news updates, follow Courtney Carpenter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.