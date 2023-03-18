Multiple road closures expected on March 18-20 in preparation for Final Four events

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It is only a little more than two weeks before college basketball fanatics and their teams descend upon the Bayou City for the NCAA Final Four tournament and events. In preparation for that, there will be a few road closures.

Starting on March 18, there will be partial lane closures of McKinney Street between LaBranch St. and Crawford Street.

LaBranch St. between Lamar Street and McKinney, then Lamar St. between LaBranch and Crawford will also be closed.

The roads are only expected to be closed until Monday, March 20.

These closures are on Discovery Green near the George R. Brown Convention Center, where the NCAA Fan Fest will be held from March 31- April 3.

The Fan Fest is where you can find interactive games, celebrity and athlete appearances, autograph signings, free cheer clinics, a Home Run Derby, take a picture with the championship trophy, and more.