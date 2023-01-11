Ready your lassos! Rodeo concert tickets go on sale Thursday, here's what you need to know

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Set your alarms! Because the wait is over - tickets for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo concerts go on sale Thursday.
The video above shows officials announcing the rodeo lineup.
The rodeo is doing things differently this year in that tickets will go on sale in two waves.
Online waiting rooms will open at 9:30 a.m. for the first wave, which begins at 10 a.m., to purchase tickets for Feb. 28 through March 9 performances.
Online waiting rooms will open at 1:30 p.m. for the second wave, which begins at 2 p.m., for tickets on March 10 through March 19 performances.
A place in the waiting rooms does not guarantee tickets, but customers who join online will be randomly selected for first pickins'!
In September, it was announced that country singer and songwriter Parker McCollum will kick off festivities on Opening Day.
The rodeo revealed electronic DJ and production duo The Chainsmokers would take the stage on March 10.
On the third day of rodeo roundups, fans learned Texas country music artist Cody Jinks would make his debut in March..
Whether it's your first rodeo (heh heh) or not, when it comes to buying tickets, we hope you can avoid any debacles like some fans have experienced recently.
So, some reminders:
- Individual tickets for all three performances will go on sale through AXS Ticketing via rodeohouston.com.
- Customers who join the waiting rooms will be randomly selected to enter the store to purchase tickets for each wave.
- A place in the waiting room does not guarantee tickets.
- A limit of 10 tickets per order will be permitted but a customer is more than welcome to return to the store to purchase additional tickets.
- Ticket prices start at $25, plus a $4 convenience fee.
The 2023 rodeo will run from Feb. 28 through March 19.
Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo entertainer lineup:
Tuesday, Feb. 28 - Parker McCollum
Wednesday, March 1 - Brooks & Dunn
Thursday, March 2 - Lauren Daigle
Friday, March 3 - Bun B's Southern Takeover
Saturday, March 4 - Walker Hayes
Sunday, March 5 - Zac Brown Band
Monday, March 6 - Jason Aldean
Tuesday, March 7 - New Kids on the Block
Wednesday, March 8 - Jon Pardi
Thursday, March 9 - Ashley McBryde
Friday, March 10 - The Chainsmokers
Saturday, March 11 - Turnpike Troubadours
Sunday, March 12 - La Fiera de Ojinaga
Monday, March 13 - Cody Jinks
Tuesday, March 14 - Machine Gun Kelly
Wednesday, March 15 - Kenny Chesney
Thursday, March 16 - Chris Stapleton
Friday, March 17 - Cody Johnson
Saturday, March 18 - Brad Paisley
Sunday, March 19 - Luke Bryan