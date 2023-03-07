"Any time you get an opportunity to play on a historic stage such as the Houston rodeo...there's a sense of validation for it," Big Joe Walker said about his anticipated performance.

Big Joe Walker to perform Tuesday at The Hideout at the rodeo

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Dallas-area country band is trading in their version of the Fort Worth rodeo for a real Houston-sized experience.

Dance the night away with Big Joe Walker at The Hideout on Tuesday, March 7.

The Hideout is a big white tent where people can go to dance, drink, and listen to some talented up-and-coming artists.

The first time Big Joe Walker was supposed to perform at The Hideout was back in 2020.

"Right in the middle of sound check, they announced they were canceling the rodeo due to COVID," he said.

Now, Big Joe and the band are ready to host an after-party concert after the New Kids on the Block.

"It means so much to me. It means so much to the fellas in the band. Any time you get an opportunity to play on a historic stage such as the Houston rodeo, and to be a part of something so special, the craft that you work on your entire life, there's a sense of validation for it," he said.

Big Joe calls himself a country songwriter but the band plays a little bit of everything... with their own spin.

"It's truth in music. It's an emotional journey, and our music preaches love and togetherness," he said.

Guests can watch the band play an acoustic show at the Miller Lite tent from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. prior to taking the stage at The Hideout after the rodeo concert.