Security guard's body found in Rosharon lake nearly 2 weeks after he disappeared, family says

Robert Wayne White's family said he was last seen on Aug. 13. He clocked into work in Rosharon but never clocked out, they said.

The search continued Monday for a security guard that went missing after the glimmer of hope the family had over the weekend faded.

ROSHARON, Texas (KTRK) -- The search for Robert Wayne White, the security guard who disappeared nearly two weeks ago while clocked into work, came to an unfortunate end on Thursday.

Family members told ABC13 that his body was found inside a vehicle submerged in a lake just off County Road 59 in Rosharon.

The video above is from a previous report on Aug. 22, 2022.

The family elaborated that law enforcement officials reached out Thursday to inform them that the body was found on the same property they have been searching in the last week.

The development comes 12 days after he was last seen on a work day Aug. 13. He went to work at a Rosharon store as a security guard. He clocked in but never clocked out, family said.

Officers added that his phone pinged nearby, but there was no phone activity for more than a week.

Texas EquuSearch crews were working with White's family to help find him.

There was some hope over the past weekend that he had been spotted, but an Eyewitness News viewer's tip never materialized.

This story is still developing. Check back to this article for updates. Get news anytime on ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel.