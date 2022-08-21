ABC13 viewer believes they saw security guard who went missing during work shift last Saturday

There may be a glimmer of hope after an ABC13 viewer believes they saw 59-year-old Robert White who went missing during his work shift more than a week ago.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- There may be a glimmer of hope Sunday morning after an ABC13 viewer believes they saw a man who went missing during his work shift more than a week ago.

The witness believes she saw 50-year-old Robert White at the King Dollar in Missouri City.

His family hopes surveillance video will provide further clues, because so far they're coming up empty.

On Aug. 13 at 6 p.m., White clocked into work as a security guard at a store in Rosharon, but never finished his shift.

Investigators said the last ping from his phone showed him at a store at about 10:30 p.m. that night. A phone that now goes to voicemail.

Family and friends went to the store on Saturday to look for clues.

The family told Eyewitness News that this is not like him, especially considering he has health problems.

White's cousins said he's diabetic, has a prosthesis, and has heart problems that he needs medication for.

"I think it's suspicious. He would never just go missing. If he's not coming home, he would let my sister know. 'I'm gonna stay at such and such place...I'll be home tomorrow... I'll be home in a couple of day.' He never just went missing like this. We think it's suspicious activity," Tabitha Harris, White's cousin, said.

White's car, a white Ford Fusion, is also missing. His family said he drove it to work the night he went missing.

"(We) haven't found the car or anything. It's like he disappeared off the face of the earth," Harris said.

If you know any information about White's whereabouts, you are urged to call the Houston Police Department at 713-733-6662.

