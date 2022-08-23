Houston family focuses on bayou in Rosharon after a security guard went missing

ROSHARON, Texas (KTRK) -- The search continued Monday for a security guard who went missing after the glimmer of hope the family had over the weekend faded.

Family and Texas EquuSearch members returned to a secluded area about a mile from where the security guard, Robert White, worked. The family told ABC13 that they're curious about the area near a bayou because of what they saw.

"We did find a vehicle near a couple of lakes back there," Reginald Harris recalled. "We saw a car and someone back there and it looked suspicious, so that's why EquuSearch is back out (Monday)."

Texas EquuSearch was quiet about exactly why they've been in this area twice, except to say they're looking for a clue about what happened to White.

Nine days ago, family members say he went to work at a store in Rosharon as a security guard.

He clocked in but never clocked out. Officers said his phone pinged nearby, but for more than a week, no phone activity, and calls go straight to his voicemail.

"It's exhausting, but we have to press on to do what we have to do to find him," Harris said.

Family members thought White was spotted in Missouri City when an ABC13 viewer provided a tip. They went to the store, but it wasn't him.

"We were expecting to see him because his daughter lives right around the corner from there," Harris recalled. "So, we were hoping he was on his way to her house."

On Monday, the search resumed for four hours as Texas Equusearch looked by foot and vehicle.

In the end, the family was still left waiting for answers to find a 59-year-old loved one who family said may become disoriented if he doesn't take his medication.

"Robert, if you're out there, please come home," Harris pleaded. "Just call someone and let them know that you're OK."

A call they would also take from someone who may have seen White who's now been missing for more than a week.

