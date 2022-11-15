Jury deliberating in case of man accused of killing HPD Sgt. Sean Rios

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The fate of a man accused of shooting and killing a Houston police sergeant in November of 2020 is in the hands of the jury.

Jurors, comprised of five women and eight men, were sent to deliberate Tuesday morning in Robert Soliz's trial.

Soliz is charged with murder. He's accused of killing Sgt. Sean Rios in what then-HPD Chief Art Acevedo described as a gun battle.

The trial has had several starts and stops up until this point.

It began July 26 through 28 but then had to be postponed as a defense attorney dealt with a health issue and a juror later tested positive for COVID-19.

The trial resumed on Aug. 22 until an emergency health situation, again with an attorney, led to its recess until Nov. 7.

ABC13 reporter Mycah Hatfield is in court and was told Soliz took the stand last week. The trial resumed Tuesday morning for closing arguments.

The defense has claimed self-defense as there have been questions about whether Rios identified himself as a police officer.

