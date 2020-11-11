police officer killed

Who is Robert Soliz? Man accused of killing HPD Sgt. Rios

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The man accused of shooting and killing Houston Police Sgt. Sean Rios is in custody and we're learning that he is no stranger to police.

Robert Soliz, 24, was arrested Tuesday, just 24 hours after the shooting death of Sgt Rios. He was arrested during a traffic stop on the Katy Freeway around 3:15 p.m.

SEE ALSO: Suspect accused of killing HPD sergeant in custody

Soliz, who was charged with murder and taken to Harris County Jail, has a history of arrests dating back to 2014.

Records show Soliz was arrested several times, with charges that range from having marijuana on him to evading arrest and criminal trespass. In 2017, Soliz was accused of threatening his girlfriend at the time with murder.

His most recent arrest was earlier this year. According to court records obtained by Eyewitness News, Soliz was out on bond for unlawfully carrying a weapon in a motor vehicle on Feb. 15 when he was arrested. He was given a $100 bail for that charge.

Follow Steven Romo on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonpolice officer killedcrimehouston police departmentofficer involved shootingshootingpolice officer shotofficer killed
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE OFFICER KILLED
HPD officers attend fallen sergeant's son's football game
HPD officers killed in line of duty in one year
What to know about Sgt. Sean Rios, the HPD officer killed
Fallen HPD sergeant laid to rest in north Texas
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police search for separate person of interest in sergeant's death
Suspect accused of killing HPD sergeant in custody
HPD officers attend fallen sergeant's son's football game
HPD officers killed in line of duty in one year
A&M football game postponed after player, staffer get COVID-19
Yes, we're getting NBA on Christmas Day, thanks to this deal
Ft. Hood to dedicate new memorial gate for Vanessa Guillen
Show More
RodeoHouston announces changes ahead for 2021 show
Texas Lt. Gov. offering $1M reward for reports of voter fraud
Secret Service involved in student's threat against Biden
Abbott meets with Nasdaq officials about potential TX move
Your top questions about the COVID-19 vaccine answered
More TOP STORIES News