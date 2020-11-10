Who is Sgt. Sean Rios? HPD veteran killed near North Fwy leaves behind 4 kids

Sgt. Sean Rios died after being shot multiple times in the 7700 block of the North Freeway. Here's what we know about the sergeant in the hours after he was killed.
What led up to the shooting?
While the incident is still under investigation and a suspect is still on the run, Acevedo stated Rios was on his way to the airport for the start of his shift when the gunfight took place.
He was shot multiple times, later running to the nearby Taj Inn & Suites where he looked for help. He collapsed and later died at the scene.
His family
Acevedo said Rios leaves behind four children - ages 17, 14, 12 and 9 years old - as well as his parents, a brother, and two cousins, who are HPD detectives.
Tragic statistic
Rios became the fourth member of HPD to die in the line of duty, and the second in the last three weeks.
Last month, Sgt. Harold Preston, who was slated to retire this year after 41 years in HPD, died when he responded to a domestic dispute.
Officer Jason Knox died back in May 2020 when the HPD helicopter he was on went down.
And in December 2019, Sgt. Christopher Brewster was shot and killed while confronting a domestic violence suspect in Houston's East End.
The Houston Fire Department also lost one of their own as a result of a violent act. Arson investigator Lemuel Bruce died while pursuing a suspect.
SEE ALSO: 6 homicides erupt across Houston in less than 24 hours
Follow Stefania Okolie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.