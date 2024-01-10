Pasadena officer died by suicide hours after learning he's under investigation, police say

Kerry Heiserman was a 21-year veteran of the Pasadena Police Department and found out he was under investigation hours before he reportedly died.

MANVEL, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 learned a veteran Pasadena police officer, who took his own life in a church parking lot, found out he was under investigation for invasive visual recording that same morning.

According to Pearland police, someone filed a complaint against 46-year-old Kerry Heiserman on Jan. 6.

Heiserman was an officer with the Pasadena Police Department for 21 years. The reason Pearland police were investigating is because the accusation occurred in their jurisdiction.

The case was assigned to an investigator on Monday, and just hours after the investigator tried to contact Heiserman, he died by suicide, according to police.

"So (Monday) morning, that was assigned to an investigator, and the investigator was attempting to make contact with (Heiserman) about the offense taking place here in the city of Pearland," Chad Rogers, a public information officer with Pearland police, said.

According to police, a call for a welfare check was made by someone because Heiserman seemed suicidal. Police were able to track his car to Redeemer Church, east of Highway 288, in Manvel.

A Manvel police officer approached his car, and that is when police say Heiserman got out and took his life.

According to Pearland police, Heiserman knew the person who filed the complaint against him, but police will not release the person's age or any details.

Under the Texas Penal Code, invasive visual recording is a state felony and applies when someone is accused of photographing or videotaping someone's intimate area without consent, videotaping in a bathroom or changing room, or receiving sexually explicit videos or pictures and forwarding it to another person.

"The loss of life, no matter who it is involving, is extremely tragic," Rogers said. "There was obviously a lot going on with this person, and we will never know what took place."

The Pasadena Police Department sent Eyewitness News the following statement:

"We are deeply saddened to report the loss of Officer Kerry Heiserman, who was found deceased yesterday. He was off duty at the time, and this tragic incident is being investigated by the Manvel Police Department. Any questions regarding the investigation may be directed to the Manvel Police Department. We offer our deepest condolences and heartfelt prayers to Kerry's family, friends, and colleagues. This sudden loss has devastated our entire department. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and friends as we all navigate the difficult road ahead."

For updates on this story, follow Brooke Taylor on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.