HPD Sgt. Sean Rios' murder trial postponed again after suspect's lead attorney undergoes surgery

A lead attorney's illness and a juror's positive COVID test stretched out the recess already. Now, that attorney's health issues is forcing a nearly three-month postponement.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A judge extended a preexisting recess on the trial of the man accused of shooting and killing a Houston police seargent, according to officials.

Robert Soliz is accused in the murder of 47-year-old Sgt. Sean Rios, a 25-year-veteran of the Houston Police Department, on Nov. 9, 2020 in a shootout on the side of the North Freeway.

On Monday, after a three-week recess, Judge Ana Martinez told jurors they were going to be in recess another two and a half months.

The court has experienced delay after delay since the murder trial began in July. Prosecutors put 17 witnesses on the stand in three days during the last week of July.

The state planned to rest Aug. 1, giving reason to believe the trial could potentially wrap up the first week of August.

That is when issues began. On what should have been day four, the lead defense attorney was sick, causing a recess until Aug. 8.

That Monday, the court learned that a juror tested positive for COVID-19.

Rather than putting an alternate into place, jurors were told to return on Aug. 22.

On Aug. 16, Soliz's defense team filed a motion for mistrial after his lead attorney, Paul Looney, underwent emergency surgery and is expected to have a months-long recovery.

Instead, Martinez pushed it back.

The trial is scheduled to resume on Nov. 7, nearly two years after the deadly shooting.

The judge did not allow jurors to take notes. So, they'll have to recount those small details down the road to determine if Soliz is guilty or not.

"Mr. Soliz wants his lawyer to be present for this. Obviously, anybody in his position would want that. He has a right to that," attorney Wade Smith said. "By the time court resumes on Nov. 7, it will have been more than three months since jurors heard testimony."

If everything goes according to plan, the judge told jurors trial should wrap up in two weeks' time.

South Texas College of Law Professor Kenneth Williams said there are still many factors that could lead to a mistrial.

"The delay is not the prosecution's fault. It's not the defendant's fault. It's the defense attorney who is not able to proceed, so it's not as compelling as, let's say, there was a problem with the prosecutor getting sick," Williams said.

Looney is recovering and expected to be back in November, according to Smith.

