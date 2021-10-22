murder

Murder suspect told relatives he dropped his mom off at the airport to hide her murder

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man accused of dismembering mom's body after murder appears in court

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of killing his elderly mother and dismembering her body at her northwest Harris County home told relatives and deputies that he dropped her off at the airport in an attempt to hide her murder, court documents revealed.

Authorities said Robert Barnes, 36, greeted his aunt with a rifle and told her to go away when she stopped by to inquire about her sister's well-being. When he couldn't say which airport, law enforcement secured a warrant to look inside the Cactus Point Court home.

SEE MORE: Man accused of killing and dismembering his mother in NW Harris County

Depraved details emerged Friday when Barnes appeared before a Harris County judge in a blue jumpsuit. Prosecutors said he confessed to shooting his mother, Lucila Barnes, 72, to death, dismembering her body, and concealing it in a homemade box inside the family's garage.

Barnes appeared polite when addressing the magistrate inside probable cause court. He asked whether he could contact his siblings, who themselves are mourning the loss of their mother.

The judge said no and set his bond at $650,000. Barnes is charged with murder and tampering with evidence, namely a corpse.

A public defender, speaking on behalf of the unemployed man, said Barnes is a father to an 8-year-old son. Barnes' attorney asked for a lower bond, saying he doesn't have any money in the bank.

If Barnes posts bond, he'll be required to be under around-the-clock house arrest and wear a GPS monitor.

Follow Steve Campion on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonmurderhomicide investigationhomicidedeath investigation
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MURDER
Purse-snatching victim followed from bank to McDonald's, court reveals
Man admits to throwing wife's body out of plane after killing her
Dickinson family begs for answers 15 years after teen murder
4 teens accused of luring victim to his death in SE Houston
TOP STORIES
What you need to know about Astros tickets, events before World Series
Can authorities prove if Brian Laundrie killed Gabby Petito?
Yordan Alvarez returns from double knee surgery to win ALCS MVP
Baldwin was told gun was 'cold' before movie set shooting
Astros head to World Series after ALCS win over Boston
Houston Astros on pace for record beer year
'Bobby Dynamite' helps chug the Astros towards ALCS title
Show More
Don't get stuck in these traffic closures this weekend
20-year-old shot to death during break-in of Conroe home, police say
Arrest made in case of Alvin abduction, sexual assault of a minor
Rain chances increase this afternoon
USC suspends fraternity after alleged drug-facilitated sexual assaults
More TOP STORIES News