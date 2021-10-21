homicide investigation

Man accused of killing and dismembering his mother in NW Harris County

By and Courtney Carpenter
EMBED <>More Videos

Man accused of dismembering mom convicted in separate case

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies responding to a welfare check Thursday morning made a gruesome discovery at a northwest Harris County home when they found the dismembered body of a 72-year-old woman in a box.

Harris County sheriff's deputies were called to the home in the 11100 block of Cactus Point, which is near Barker Cypress and Cypress North Houston, after family members said they had not heard from Lucila Barnes since Tuesday.

Relatives reported her missing and told deputies that when they tried to reach her at her home, her son brandished a firearm and would not let them in the house, the sheriff's office said.

When deputies arrived, her son, identified as Robert Barnes, 36, gave conflicting stories and was not cooperative, investigators said. Once they obtained a search warrant, investigators found a large amount of blood inside the home before locating Lucila Barnes' body inside a box in the garage that investigators believe her son had built.

"Sad and horrific case," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Robert Barnes has been charged with murder and tampering with a corpse in connection with her death. An autopsy will determine how the woman was killed.

Court records show that in 2019 Robert Barnes was charged with threatening his ex-girlfriend after he allegedly told her, "I will kill you and your family to prove my point."

That charge was dismissed because he was convicted in another case, records show.

His attorney at the time, Michael J. Edwards, told ABC13, "That's a terrible allegation. That's terrible news to hear," when asked Thursday night about the murder charge.

While the motive behind Lucila Barnes' death is not clear, Robert Barnes had been living with his mother for the past few years, according to neighbors.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cypressharris countyhomicide investigationelderlyhomicideharris county sheriffs officeinvestigationdeath investigation
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
Dickinson family begs for answers 15 years after teen murder
Man accused of dismembering mom's body after murder appears in court
20-year-old shot to death during break-in of Conroe home, police say
Robert Durst charged in New York with former wife's murder
TOP STORIES
What you need to know about Astros tickets, events before World Series
Can authorities prove if Brian Laundrie killed Gabby Petito?
Yordan Alvarez returns from double knee surgery to win ALCS MVP
Baldwin was told gun was 'cold' before movie set shooting
Astros head to World Series after ALCS win over Boston
Houston Astros on pace for record beer year
'Bobby Dynamite' helps chug the Astros towards ALCS title
Show More
Don't get stuck in these traffic closures this weekend
20-year-old shot to death during break-in of Conroe home, police say
Arrest made in case of Alvin abduction, sexual assault of a minor
Rain chances increase this afternoon
USC suspends fraternity after alleged drug-facilitated sexual assaults
More TOP STORIES News