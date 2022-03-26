man killed

Father and son were washing truck at car wash when they were shot in deadly ambush

Father killed, son shot during robbery at car wash, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for two suspects they said killed a man and shot his son during a robbery at a car wash Friday night in southwest Houston.

Officers were called to a car wash at about 9:40 p.m. on South Dairy Ashford near Richmond.


The man and his son were washing their pickup truck in of the bays when two men wearing masks ambushed them and robbed them, according to police.

During the robbery, police said one of the suspects started pistol whipping the son. As the son tried to get away, that's when police said the suspect shot him in the leg.

"Once that happened, the second suspect, also armed with a pistol, turned and shot the father in the car wash bay," said Cmdr. Michael Chaney.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His son, whose age was not released, was taken to the hospital for his injuries.


Police said they spoke to a witness who heard the shots fired. They are also reviewing surveillance video from the businesses nearby.

If you know information regarding the incident, you are urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

