Man accused of armed robbery leaves his cell phone in victim's car, HPD says

The armed robbery took place on Dec. 30, 2020 in the 9500 block of Fairland.
Around 7 p.m., the woman met up with one of the suspects who she thought was selling her an iPhone after she inquired about it online, said officers. The woman told HPD the man took out a gun and demanded she hand him everything valuable she had.
At the same time, a second man arrived in a blue Toyota Camry. According to investigators, both of the suspects then searched the woman, before driving off in her car and the Camry.
Authorities later found the woman's vehicle unoccupied on Jan. 2 in the 3600 block of Rosemont. That's when the woman found the cell phone, which contained an image of the suspects, inside her purse left behind.
The identities of the two men have not been released.
