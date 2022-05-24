Houston-area leaders react to deadly Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting: 'Enough is enough'

Mayor Sylvester Turner's statement on the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary School in #uvaldetexas.



“How many more children must lose their lives from senseless gun violence?”- @houmayor Turner pic.twitter.com/yX4JTVTwZS — City of Houston (@HoustonTX) May 24, 2022

In the coming hours, we will begin to see the faces of more children whose lives have been stolen by yet another senseless act of gun violence in Texas. How much longer will we be willing to put the interests of the gun lobby over the lives of innocent people? #Uvalde. — Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) May 24, 2022

Absolutely heartbreaking. Praying for the families & loved ones of those killed or injured, the students, faculty/staff, and the entire community of #Uvalde. Thank you to all First Responders for their heroic actions. School always felt like a safe place while I was growing up. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 24, 2022

The men and women of Constable Mark Herman's Office extend our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the families and victims of the tragic school mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. pic.twitter.com/4cIEEx4sDA — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) May 24, 2022

Our hearts are heavy because of another tragedy. 14 children & 2 adults slaughtered & the lives of their loved ones destroyed. Gun violence is the leading cause of death for children under 18. The trauma that today's victims endure will last forever. Unite against #GunViolence. https://t.co/pvUnjhNhqW — Harris County DA (@HarrisCountyDAO) May 24, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As more details surface on the deadly shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, Houston-area leaders are stating "enough is enough."The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at Robb Elementary School, where 14 students and a teacher were gunned down, according to Gov. Greg Abbott.In light of the news, leaders across the Houston area shared their condolences, while also raising awareness of gun violence.Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner took to Twitter to share he is heartbroken about the tragic event, asking "how many more children must lose their lives from senseless gun violence?""I am heartbroken and troubled to learn about today's tragic event at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, that took the lives of 14 innocent children and one teacher and left dozens of children injured. My deepest condolences go to the families, teachers, and classmates enduring this unspeakable tragedy. In the last two weeks, at least 23 people have lost their lives in mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y., and now Uvalde, Texas. Congress must act, and governors and state legislators must pass reasonable gun control legislation. The voters must demand it from their representatives," Turner shared on social media.Calling the shooting "another senseless act of gun violence," Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo also addressed we will learn and begin to see the faces of more children whose lives were "stolen.""In the coming hours, we will begin to see the faces of more children whose lives have been stolen by yet another senseless act of gun violence in Texas. How much longer will we be willing to put the interests of the gun lobby over the lives of innocent people?" her tweet read.Fort Bend County Judge KP George also asked to lift in prayer the families of all those affected. "My heart breaks. A horrible day in our State. It is confirmed that 14 children and 1 teacher have been killed at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, TX. Enough is enough. May God uplift The families of all those affected and our first responders on the scene," George wrote.Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez extended his condolences to victims and families."Absolutely heartbreaking. Praying for the families & loved ones of those killed or injured, the students, faculty/staff, and the entire community of #Uvalde. Thank you to all First Responders for their heroic actions. School always felt like a safe place while I was growing up," he wrote.Harris County Precinct. 4 Constable Mark Herman shared an image of the incident while extending condolences to the families."The men and women of Constable Mark Herman's Office extend our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the families and victims of the tragic school mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas," his office wrote on Twitter.The Harris County District Attorney's Office shared their condolences while addressing that "Gun violence is the leading cause of death for children under 18."The suspected shooter, who has been identified by law enforcement sources and Abbott as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, allegedly shot his grandmother before entering the school and again opening fire.Two responding police officers were among those injured, Abbott said. They are expected to survive, he said.