Driver killed, man injured in what HPD calls road rage incident on Pierce Elevated

The southbound lanes of I-45 near Louisiana Street after a woman was shot and killed following an alleged road rage incident on Pierce Elevated.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was killed, and a man was left injured after a suspected incident of road rage on I-45 early Sunday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting happened in the 2300 block of Pierce Elevated, in the southbound lanes of I-45 near Louisiana Street.

HPD officers responded to the scene just after 1 a.m. and discovered a disabled car that appeared to have damage caused by gunfire.

A woman, who appeared to be the driver, was found dead in the car, while a man suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder. He was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

A third person was found but was not injured, police said.

A preliminary investigation determined this started as a disturbance after the woman, who was driving, allegedly cut off the suspect, whom police said may be driving a black four-door sedan.

That is when police said the suspect drove up next to the woman's car and opened fire, striking her and the man, before fleeing the area.

The southbound lanes of I-45 were closed for a significant amount of time as officials continued their investigation.

Commander Jonathon Halliday with HPD gave drivers advice on how to avoid similar situations.

"My advice is everyone gets frustrated but just don't react. Try to separate yourself and go on. There's nothing good in trying to engage with someone over a traffic disturbance," he said.