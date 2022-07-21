Police release photo of lifted truck involved in road rage shooting on US 290 in Jersey Village

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=12053513" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The gunman got away after the shooting. Police believe the suspect was in a lifted Toyota or Ford pick-up truck.

JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas (KTRK) -- Jersey Village police could use your help finding the gunman in yet another road rage shooting that happened a week ago in the Houston area.The 27-year-old victim was shot in front of an emergency room on the feeder road alongside the 17100 block of the Northwest Freeway just before 10 p.m. on July 14.Now, police released images from surveillance video that shows the shooter's truck. They're hoping it's a major clue that can lead to an arrest.The images show a dark-colored GMC or Chevy lifted truck. It has blue tinted headlamps and yellow fog/axillary lamps.The shooter is described as a Hispanic male, around 30 years old, with a short fade haircut.Police said the driver got into an altercation with the 27-year-old while they were driving. They both break-checked each other, a Jersey Village lieutenant told ABC13.The back-and-forth continued over to the service road, and that's when the pick-up driver reportedly shot the 27-year-old once in the back, police said.The 27-year-old managed to make it to his girlfriend's apartment about seven miles away, investigators said. He was on the phone with her when he got shot. He had reportedly just gotten off work and was heading home.If you recognize the truck with blue and yellow headlamps, you're urged to contact Lieutenant Heath Hawley at 713-466-2122.As for the 27-year-old, police said he is recovering at home after he was released from Ben Taub Hospital the same day he was shot.