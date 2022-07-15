Man injured during road rage shooting after crash in Jersey Village, police say

JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot after a crash overnight, and police believe it may have been a case of road rage.Jersey Village police said the 27-year-old victim was driving on Jones Road at U.S. 290 just after 10 p.m. Thursday, heading to his girlfriend's house on his way home from work, when someone crashed into him.He got out of his car, and there was some kind of verbal altercation, police said. That's when someone from the other car fired several shots, hitting the victim once.After the shots were fired, the suspect vehicle fled the scene.The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.Police said the shooter was driving a lifted Toyota or Ford pick-up truck.Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Lt. Hawley at 713-466-2122.