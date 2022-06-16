road rage

Driver killed in suspected road rage shooting in east Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver is dead after a suspected road rage shooting in east Harris County.

The shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on Dell Dale at Woodforest.

Harris County sheriff's deputies said the victim and another driver in a tan car got into some type of argument.

As they approached the Woodforest intersection, deputies said they came to a stop and the gunman fired at least three shots, striking the other driver.

The victim was taken to Ben Taub Hospital, where he later died.

Deputies say they have identified the suspected shooter and expect him to turn himself in.

Investigators said they want to talk to him about what exactly led up to the deadly shooting before filing charges.

