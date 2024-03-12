HPD unit hit by gunfire during apparent road rage incident in SE Houston, police say

An unmarked Houston Police Department unit was hit by gunfire during an alleged road rage incident on Monday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities say shots were fired during an apparent road rage incident Monday, hitting an unmarked police unit in southeast Houston.

However, investigators don't believe the officer's vehicle was the intended target.

The Houston Police Department said the shooting happened at about 3 p.m. along Cullen Boulevard near Yellowstone.

According to HPD, the alleged shooter fired at someone else but missed.

The bullet then hit the officer's vehicle.

Police said no one was hurt, and at last check, no one had been placed into custody.