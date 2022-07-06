road rage

Motorcyclist injured in apparent road rage shooting on North Freeway

EMBED <>More Videos

Deputies investigate road rage shooting involving motorcycle on I-45

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A motorcyclist was injured in an apparent road rage shooting, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet Wednesday morning.

The sheriff's office told ABC13 the call came in at about 8:38 a.m. for a major crash at 16498 North Freeway at North Vista Drive.

According to authorities, it occurred between someone in sedan and a motorcyclist and during the incident, shots were fired.

The person on the motorcycle had to be taken to the hospital for his injuries after losing control.

An ABC13 photographer at the scene saw shell casings and yellow markers on the ground.

Authorities have not released further details.

We're working to learn more and will update this story as information becomes available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countyshots firedshootingharris county sheriffs officemotorcyclesroad ragecrash
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROAD RAGE
March against violence held in honor of pastor killed in road rage
$15K reward offered for information in death of beloved Houston pastor
Police are searching for shooter who killed 58-year-old pastor
Police are searching for shooter who killed 58-year-old pastor
TOP STORIES
Woman finds her son dying from gunshot wound outside apartment: HPD
Deadline nears for Houston businesses to install surveillance cameras
Slim hope for rain Wednesday as heat continues
Suspect confesses to parade attack, contemplated 2nd shooting: Police
14-year-old boy shot in the leg while taking out the trash in Katy
Ginger Zee talks all things drought and bayou cleanup on Houston visit
Parents of boy, 2, found alone at parade shooting among dead
Show More
Carlos Santana collapses during Michigan concert
UPS driver dies day after 24th birthday, family warns of heatstroke
White House: Biden has read Griner letter pleading for help
Heard wants the court to toss verdict in Depp defamation case
FDA temporarily suspends ban on Juul cigarettes
More TOP STORIES News