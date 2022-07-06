Motorcyclist injured in apparent road rage shooting on North Freeway

@HCSOTexas units are investigating a major crash at 16498 North Fwy @ N Vista Dr. Units arrived on scene and learned a possible road range occurred between a sedan & motorcycle, where shots were fired. Motorcycle driver was transported due to injuries he sustained from 1/2 pic.twitter.com/tJEeYyzlZL — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 6, 2022

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A motorcyclist was injured in an apparent road rage shooting, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet Wednesday morning.The sheriff's office told ABC13 the call came in at about 8:38 a.m. for a major crash at 16498 North Freeway at North Vista Drive.According to authorities, it occurred between someone in sedan and a motorcyclist and during the incident, shots were fired.The person on the motorcycle had to be taken to the hospital for his injuries after losing control.An ABC13 photographer at the scene saw shell casings and yellow markers on the ground.Authorities have not released further details.We're working to learn more and will update this story as information becomes available.