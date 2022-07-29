Man posts $150K bond for charges in road rage shooting caught on video in N. Harris County

Benjamin Greene and Nazly Ortiz were caught on video in a road rage incident in which Ortiz shot at a vehicle with a child inside.

The conditions state he may not have contact with the victim or possess any weapons. At last check, Nazly Ortiz, who was seen firing a gun in the video, was still in jail.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- One of two people charged in a road rage shooting caught on video along the North Freeway is out of jail.

Harris County Jail records show that Benjamin Greene is no longer in custody.

Records show he posted a $150,000 bond for his aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

The state requested that Greene have no contact with the victim and that he not possess any weapons or ammunition.

The other suspect in the shooting, Nazly Ortiz, was given a $300,000 bond for the same charge, but at last check, she was still in jail.

The incident happened Tuesday on I-45 and Parramatta, near FM-1960. The couple got into some sort of road rage fight with another car that had an adult and a 2-year-old child inside, investigators said.

When both cars came to a stop, Greene allegedly got out and assaulted the victim, and Ortiz was captured on cellphone video firing two shots at the victim with a handgun as he drove off.

A nearby dealership was struck, officials said. No one there was injured.

The victim told ABC13 he was grazed by a bullet on his head. He said it didn't bleed, but the area was swollen.

The 2-year-old, who the victim said is his nephew, was hit by shattered glass but is OK.

The two suspects were arrested shortly after the incident and went before a judge on Wednesday, where Ortiz reportedly claimed the shooting incident happened during the morning rush hour, and that she feared for her safety after the victim allegedly almost hit them with his car.

Greene is a combat veteran who served in the Navy and has a 10-year-old son.

Ortiz is not a U.S. citizen. She is from Colombia and has a cleaning business she runs with Greene.

It appears that the man and woman are in a relationship, though it's unclear if they are married or engaged. They have both been in Houston for two years, officials said.

