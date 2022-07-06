road rage

Houston man arrested for punching driver during traffic in Mont Belvieu, police say

MONT BELVIEU, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston man was arrested for a road rage incident in Mont Belvieu on Tuesday, police said.

According to the Mont Belvieu Police Department, a 26-year-old man got out of his car and punched another driver who was stopped in traffic with him at Eagle Drive and I-10 at about 9:30 a.m.

The victim, police say, had initially rolled down his car window thinking the man needed some help as he approached his car. However, the man allegedly reached through the open window and punched the driver in the face.

It was then that the victim driver got out of his truck in order to defend himself and his child, who was also inside the truck, according to police. The victim eventually was able to hold the suspect down until police arrived.

Authorities said they received several calls from other drivers about this in-progress incident, and fortunately, nearby officers were able to respond and arrive quickly to the scene.

Police said the man was taken into custody for assault with bodily injury.

MBPD wants to remind people to always be alert of their surroundings and to not engage with anyone who is approaching your stopped vehicle at intersections or in traffic.

The 26-year-old suspect, Tyse Hem, from Houston, was arrested and transported to Mont Belvieu PD for initial booking, then transferred to the Chambers County Jail on the assault charge, according to officials.
