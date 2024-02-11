Deputies looking for who shot and killed a man in a suspected road rage incident in NE Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly road rage shooting Saturday night in northeast Harris County, according to officials.

However, in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that it appeared a road rage incident prompted a driver to exit his vehicle and walk up to a vehicle behind him. Someone in the second vehicle shot the man and fled the scene.

The injured man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Police reported finding a 1-year-old in the victim's vehicle. The child was unharmed and was picked up by his mother.

