Man in critical condition after shooting that stemmed from alleged road rage incident, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot in an apparent road rage incident Sunday evening, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened in east Harris County on Freeport Street shortly before 5 p.m.

According to deputies, the victim and girlfriend were parking to get food at a nearby food truck when an undisclosed car approached them on the side and opened fire at the victim's car.

It was not elaborated on by officials what possibly led up to the shooting.

The 21-year-old was wounded in the gunfire and transported to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

The woman was left uninjured, deputies said.

Officials said the suspect fled westbound on Muscatine Street. Officials did not give a vehicle description.

