Road rage shooting under investigation after 2 armed drivers open fire in SW Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are trying to determine who initiated a road rage shooting that left a man injured in southwest Houston on Wednesday.

The Houston Police Department responded to a 911 call involving two truck drivers near Fondren Road and the Southwest Freeway.

HPD said a man driving a black Ford truck and another driving a maroon Ford King Ranch truck got into a dispute somewhere along I-610. An officer on the scene told ABC13 that both men had handguns and exchanged gunfire.

The driver of the black truck was shot and called police next to Houston Christian University near a bank parking lot on Fondren, where an ABC13 crew saw heavy police activity.

Police said it was unclear who was the aggressor or victim as the two men seemed to be blaming one another.

Officials are asking anyone who may have seen anything to contact HPD at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

