Caught on video: Suspect beats, shoots at man who backed into his car at Houston gas station

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was jumped and shot at in the parking lot of a West Houston gas station, and Houston police said it was over a minor car bump.

It happened on Synott near Ashford around 11 p.m. on Monday night. Investigators said they are now trying to find the shooter.

When the call came in, Houston police knew someone got shot, but they didn't know exactly how or where. Surveillance video ABC13 obtained is how authorities pieced it all together.

Surveillance video shows the victim accidentally backing up into the suspect's car. There is an immediate verbal altercation that quickly turns violent.

The victim was outnumbered as he was punched, kicked, and chased from one side of the parking lot to the other. He eventually broke free from the aggressors after a nearly minute-long beat down.

"The victim at that point tried to get in their vehicle," Lt. Ali with HPD said.

As he's driving away, the suspect decides he's not done and pulls out a gun. Video captured the suspect shooting twice in the direction of the victim's car.

According to HPD, the suspect was grazed by the bullets and is expected to be okay. Investigators said two other people were in his car, but they were not hurt.

"It is pretty intense. It is the complainant, our victim, just trying to get away from the situation," Lt. Ali said.

Investigators are now hoping parking lot bystanders or any nearby witnesses can help track down the suspect and his associates.

