Man shot in Highway 290 road rage shooting lives to tell his story, suspect at large

JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas (KTRK) -- A bullet to the leg is what one man said he got after trying to avoid a dangerous driver who swerved into his lane.

It happened on Jan. 28 on US Highway 290 near Jones Road. Jersey Village police said they are investigating this as a road rage shooting and need the public's help to track down the suspect.

"I remember feeling the bullets fly past my head," Jesus Jiminez said.

Jiminez took ABC13 back to the moment he ducked for cover before a man fired several shots into his truck. Pictures of the vehicle riddled with bullet holes show just how lucky he is to be alive.

"As soon as I saw the gun, I just froze, and I was just like, put your head down. I put my head down and just tried to drive as straight as possible," Jiminez said.

Jiminez said it was around 7:50 a.m. while he was on his morning commute when a man in a black sedan began driving erratically and tried to merge into his lane.

"He almost hit me and later down 290. I am headed to my job, Baythorn, and I look over, and he is right there, and I was just like, 'Hey, what were you thinking?'" Jiminez said.

The victim's simple gesture prompted an unreasonable and violent reaction from the driver, according to Jersey Village police.

Jiminez said he managed to drive to a nearby Exxon, where he realized one of the bullets pierced his leg.

"I call my brother. He comes, he puts a belt as a tourniquet on my leg, and we call 911," Jiminez said.

Nearly two weeks have passed, and the shooter is still out there. The fear and anxiety that he might return and finish the job is why Jiminez asked ABC13 to blur his face.

"Honestly, I am just not in the right mind really since this happened, and I am too scared to drive at all," Jiminez said.

Getting the bullet removed proved complicated due to where it was lodged. Jiminez said he finally found a surgeon willing to do it last week.

"I do roofing, so I have to go up a ladder. I am obviously going to need this to heal," Jiminez said.

"Is it affecting your livelihood?" asked Eyewitness News Reporter Alex Bozarjian.

"Yeah," Jiminez responded.

Jiminez said he didn't get a good look at the suspect but recalled seeing a woman in the passenger seat.

Unfortunately, the shooting happened in an area isolated from the business, so police need witnesses to come forward, ideally ones with dash cams.

