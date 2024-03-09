HCSO deputies find man shot, killed in crashed car after alleged road rage incident in NE Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death inside a crashed car in northeast Harris County early Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Shortly before 4 a.m., Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to an accident in the 15100 block of Golden Eagle Drive.

Deputies observed a black sedan that had crashed into another vehicle parked on the street.

As they began to investigate, the victim, said to be a Black man in his late teens or early twenties, was found in the driver's seat dead from several gunshot wounds, investigators said.

Investigators learned the victim may have been involved in a road rage incident with another driver in a silver SUV just moments before he was shot and crashed.

HCSO says that after the victim crashed, another person, described by officials as a Black man with a slender build wearing a gray sweatsuit, was seen fleeing from the car with a backpack.

Investigators learned that the crashed black sedan was reported stolen earlier in the day from a nearby apartment complex, HCSO said.

This is the second road rage-related death in Harris County in the past three days. On March 5, another man was found in a wrecked car who was allegedly shot during an incident with another driver.

The investigation is ongoing, and investigators urge anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at (713) 274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS (8477).