Pickup slams into building in N. Houston while being chased by BMW, witness says

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A pickup truck being chased by the driver of a BMW T-boned an innocent motorist at an intersection and then slammed into a building causing it to ignite in flames, an eyewitness told ABC13.

The whole ordeal took place in north Houston on Monday, and the eyewitness said the chase began because the pickup hit the BMW in the area of Airline and the North Loop.

According to that witness, who was behind the two vehicles, the BMW and the pickup then headed north on Airline, both going well over the speed limit.

When the pursuit reached the intersection with Crosstimbers, the pickup drove into oncoming traffic, causing the T-bone of another vehicle. The truck then drove into the building.

The witness said the pickup driver got out of the truck and left the scene on foot, while the BMW drove away. A woman who was hit at the intersection was taken to the hospital, and she may have been able to get out of her wrecked car thanks to a good Samaritan.

The Samaritan told ABC13 she had to fight flames and smoke to pull the victim out.

Houston Fire Department said the pickup driver was eventually taken into custody after he ran off toward a Walmart and tried hiding in a nearby homeless tent.

Police have not given their details on the whole ordeal, though, it's early in an investigation.



