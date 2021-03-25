movie theater

Historic River Oaks Theatre to close its doors today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Today, the beloved River Oaks Theatre will be closing its doors.

The historic theater's closure comes after Landmark, the owner, said it could not reach an agreement with Weingarten Realty over rent.

The company was insisting the theater pay the same amount as prior to the pandemic.

Their final showing will be tonight at 7:30 p.m., featuring the film "Nomadland."

RELATED: Dozens protest permanent closure of historic River Oaks Theatre
EMBED More News Videos

"This is the only place you can see vintage films in Houston, and most of the time people don't even realize things like this until they're gone."



Several people gathered to protest the permanent closure of the historic Landmark's River Oaks Theatre earlier this month after it continuously suffered through the COVID-19 pandemic.

After a six-month closure at the start of the pandemic last year, the owners struggled to pay rent and fell behind on payments, according to Jeff Smith, a spokesperson for the theater.

Dozens lined up outside the cinema on West Grey Street with signs, chanting in support of keeping it open.

"This is the only place you can see vintage films in Houston, and most of the time, people don't even realize things like this until they're gone," said one supporter. "If you take away the Landmark, you take so much of Houston's heart."

The River Oaks Theatre has sat in the heart of Houston's River Oaks District since 1939, and it remains the longest running theatre that offers the "Rocky Horror Picture Show" every Saturday.

SEE ALSO: Houston film group launches new push to save beloved River Oaks Theatre
EMBED More News Videos

Dozens of people protested the closure of the iconic theater over the weekend saying it's the only place to watch vintage films in Houston, but is there more they can do? Hit play to learn more.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthoustonriver oaks districtmovie theaterbusinesshistorytheater
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOVIE THEATER
Regal Cinemas, 2nd largest chain in US, to reopen in April
Iconic River Oaks Theatre prepares to close after no deal struck
Film group launches new push to save River Oaks Theatre
Alamo Drafthouse files for bankruptcy and closes 2 theaters
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden holds 1st news conference of presidency | LIVE
Mom and husband appear in court on charges in 8-year-old's death
Katherine Whaley signs off final time after 6 years with ABC13
ABC13 virtual job fair goes on location for summer hiring
HFD to conduct prescribed burn at Houston Arboretum today
Vaccine equity efforts make access easier for the vulnerable, judge says
George Floyd Act supporters rally at Texas Capitol
Show More
Sunshine returns and gusty winds Thursday afternoon
YouTube star creates top-selling inclusive beauty brand
Wild chase that began in Houston ends with standoff 95 miles away
Juvenile's body found burned, half-brother among 2 charged with murder
HPD had contact with 8-year-old 3 weeks before his death
More TOP STORIES News