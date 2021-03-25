Historic River Oaks Theatre to close its doors today

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10395738" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "This is the only place you can see vintage films in Houston, and most of the time people don't even realize things like this until they're gone."

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Today, the beloved River Oaks Theatre will be closing its doors.The historic theater's closure comes after Landmark, the owner, said it could not reach an agreement with Weingarten Realty over rent.The company was insisting the theater pay the same amount as prior to the pandemic.Their final showing will be tonight at 7:30 p.m., featuring the film "Nomadland."Several people gathered to protest the permanent closure of the historic Landmark's River Oaks Theatre earlier this month after it continuously suffered through the COVID-19 pandemic.After a six-month closure at the start of the pandemic last year, the owners struggled to pay rent and fell behind on payments, according to Jeff Smith, a spokesperson for the theater.Dozens lined up outside the cinema on West Grey Street with signs, chanting in support of keeping it open."This is the only place you can see vintage films in Houston, and most of the time, people don't even realize things like this until they're gone," said one supporter. "If you take away the Landmark, you take so much of Houston's heart."The River Oaks Theatre has sat in the heart of Houston's River Oaks District since 1939, and it remains the longest running theatre that offers the "Rocky Horror Picture Show" every Saturday.