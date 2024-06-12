Regal offering $1 movies for you and your family this summer

LOS ANGELES -- If you're looking for a cheap way to cool off with your family this summer, a dollar will go a long way at the movies!

Regal Cinemas is offering $1 movies as part of its Summer Movie Express promotion.

During summer break, you can score $1 tickets to several fun family movies every Tuesday and Wednesday starting at 11 a.m. The promotion runs through Aug. 7.

What are some of the $1 movies?

Regal posted a list of the movies included in the promotion on its website, which includes "Despicable Me 3," "Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway," "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" and "PAW Patrol: The Movie."

There's also a $5 Snack Pack promotion, which includes a junior-sized drink, snack-sized popcorn, and fruit snacks with an optional $3 Dippin' Dots add-on.