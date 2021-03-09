Houston CultureMap

Houston film group launches new push to save beloved River Oaks Theatre

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houstonians who fear for the future of the beloved River Oaks Theatre, which could shutter by the end of March under a current lease agreement with Weingarten Realty, now have a new way to possibly help.

The Houston Film Critics Society (HFCS) has launched a new initiative, dubbed "Operation: Save Houston Cinema." The move aims to rally public support for the landmark, as well as preserve the theater-going experience, per a press release.

River Oaks Theatre is known for its rich history and art deco theme, but if a deal isn't reached, this Houston icon could close for good.



So how can theater-loving locals help? The HFCS suggests buying a ticket to the River Oaks Theatre online or in person. For those concerned about safety given the new masks-off environment: a representative of Landmark Theatres has informed the HFCS that the venue will continue to enforce COVID-19 mask and social distancing protocols and that the downstairs auditorium will be staged at half capacity.

