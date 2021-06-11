luxury homes

Royal River Oaks palace built for Saudi prince dazzles market at $18 million

The estate sits on 3.1 acres of coveted River Oaks land. (Photo by TK Images)

HOUSTON, Texas -- One of the most coveted pieces of property in River Oaks is now on the market - and ready to fetch a princely price.

A mammoth palace at 1000 Kirby Drive has just been listed by Compass for $18.995 million. The 23,870-square-foot estate was built in 1986 for Saudi Arabian Prince Abdul Faisal and boasts three stories, 10 bedrooms, and 15 bathrooms.

Sitting on 3.1 acres, the gated property includes a lush, spacious lawn and 60-foot swimming pool, both of which back up to the banks of the Buffalo Bayou. Inside, an intricate double-wide front door opens to a 60-foot entry hall and its 40-foot ceilings. Wide-open and designed with large-scale entertaining in mind, the sprawling home's formal dining room seats 40, while open spaces can host more than 250.

