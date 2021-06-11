Royal River Oaks palace built for Saudi prince dazzles market at $18 million

HOUSTON, Texas -- One of the most coveted pieces of property in River Oaks is now on the market - and ready to fetch a princely price.
A mammoth palace at 1000 Kirby Drive has just been listed by Compass for $18.995 million. The 23,870-square-foot estate was built in 1986 for Saudi Arabian Prince Abdul Faisal and boasts three stories, 10 bedrooms, and 15 bathrooms.
Sitting on 3.1 acres, the gated property includes a lush, spacious lawn and 60-foot swimming pool, both of which back up to the banks of the Buffalo Bayou. Inside, an intricate double-wide front door opens to a 60-foot entry hall and its 40-foot ceilings. Wide-open and designed with large-scale entertaining in mind, the sprawling home's formal dining room seats 40, while open spaces can host more than 250.
For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
