Rice rockets to top spot in U.S. ranking of most expensive stadium-area homes

If you're a homeowner in Houston, it's really nice to live near Rice University's football stadium (except perhaps on game days).

A new ranking from moveBuddha shows that in comparison with other U.S. cities that host major college football programs, homes in the 77005 ZIP code, where Rice Stadium is located, enjoy the widest positive gap in value between the stadium area's average and the city's average.

For the ranking, moveBuddha used home value data for 2019 from residential real estate platform Zillow. According to the data, the average home value in the city of Houston was $165,381 while the average home value in the Rice ZIP code was $625,114. That's a difference of $459,733.
