Houston palace graces market at $60 million as priciest listing in Texas

HOUSTON, Texas -- A Houston-area estate fit for a queen or a billionaire is being marketed for $60 million, making it the most expensive residential real estate listing in Texas.The main house of the chateau-inspired Lodge in Hunters Creek, adjacent to the Buffalo Bayou and Houston Country Club, encompasses a whopping 22,000 square feet. The nine-acre estate is in Houston's wealthiest ZIP code.The listing went on the market last year, but without an asking price. Recently, Dallas-based Icon Global revealed the $60 million list price.