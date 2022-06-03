homeowners

Houston palace graces market at $60 million as priciest listing in Texas

By John Egan
HOUSTON, Texas -- A Houston-area estate fit for a queen or a billionaire is being marketed for $60 million, making it the most expensive residential real estate listing in Texas.

The main house of the chateau-inspired Lodge in Hunters Creek, adjacent to the Buffalo Bayou and Houston Country Club, encompasses a whopping 22,000 square feet. The nine-acre estate is in Houston's wealthiest ZIP code.

The listing went on the market last year, but without an asking price. Recently, Dallas-based Icon Global revealed the $60 million list price.

Continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
