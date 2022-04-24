real estate

Houston homes deliver sizable bang for the buck at $350K, says report

Houston reigns as one of the most desirable big cities in the U.S., a new study indicates.
By John Egan
HOUSTON, Texas -- When it comes to buying a home that supplies the most space for the price, Houston reigns as one of the most desirable big cities in the U.S., a new study indicates.

For the study, real estate platform RealtyHop looked at how much square footage a homebuyer could get for a median price of $350,000 in the country's 100 largest cities. The study found that in Houston, a buyer could pick up a 1,804-square-foot home for $350,000, or $194.06 per square foot.

Among the largest cities in Texas, Houston sits at No. 9 on the most-bang-for-the-buck scale. Austin fares worst in that regard in Texas, with $350,000 buying a 1,056-square-foot home. That works out to $332.10 per square foot. RealtyHop cites Houston and San Antonio as two of the standouts in the U.S. for affordable housing.

Continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
