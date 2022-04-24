Houston homes deliver sizable bang for the buck at $350K, says report

HOUSTON, Texas -- When it comes to buying a home that supplies the most space for the price, Houston reigns as one of the most desirable big cities in the U.S., a new study indicates.For the study, real estate platform RealtyHop looked at how much square footage a homebuyer could get for a median price of $350,000 in the country's 100 largest cities. The study found that in Houston, a buyer could pick up a 1,804-square-foot home for $350,000, or $194.06 per square foot.Among the largest cities in Texas, Houston sits at No. 9 on the most-bang-for-the-buck scale. Austin fares worst in that regard in Texas, with $350,000 buying a 1,056-square-foot home. That works out to $332.10 per square foot. RealtyHop cites Houston and San Antonio as two of the standouts in the U.S. for affordable housing.