The dashcam video of the robbery shows at least three of the suspects rummaging through the driver's car and taking anything of value.

Rideshare driver mugged by 6 suspects after dropping off customer in SW Houston last month, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is looking to identify suspects who were caught on camera robbing a man working for a rideshare company last month.

The incident happened on May 15 in the 7700 block of Corporate Drive in the city's southwest area at about 11:30 p.m.

According to police, the victim had just dropped off a customer and began talking with him outside his vehicle at an apartment complex.

The driver told police several armed men then approached them and demanded his money.

The suspects are seen on dashcam video rummaging through the man's car and taking things out of the glove compartment and trunk.

The suspects got away with the victim's wallet.

Police said all six suspects, described as Black men wearing dark clothing, fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston by submitting an online tip or by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477). Any information leading up to the arrest and or charging of any suspects is eligible for a cash payment of up to $5,000.