Man poses as trash collector to break into home

RICHWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- In this small and quiet community, one man has left residents shaken after a bold intrusion."He invaded our home and this is our safe place," said a single mother of three. "Still scared, it feels like a violation."We are not naming the family who was targeted, but they did agree to speak with us on camera after the suspect's arrest.Marvin Dwayne Steele was jailed in Brazoria County, charged with burglary of a habitation.Doorbell video surveillance shows him going door-to-door in the neighborhood where streets are still lined with debris from Hurricane Nicholas."You have trash on the side of your house. I'm a trash remover," Steele is heard saying on the video."This man was posing as a trash remover, and he was driving up and down this road. He was going home-to-home," said the mother.Video from a different home showed the moment Steele gets into the house, taking his time stealing items large and small."My living room TV, my son's PlayStation, a hover board, the remote, my daughter's $60 birthday money," said the mother, showing us the video of Steele rolling their lawn mower from the garage and out the back door through the living room.Shortly after he left, the woman's teenage son came home alone to discover what happened."He said, 'Mom, the door to the back is open and all of our things are gone.'"Police came out, and the mother posted pictures and videos on Facebook.Less than 24 hours later, another neighbor was driving down the road when she noticed a truck similar to the suspect's vehicle."I told my kids, 'That's him! That's him!'"The neighbor called police and took pictures as Texas DPS troopers and Richwood Police made a roadside arrest."To think that he did that in broad daylight just says that he would do anything," said the neighbor about the early afternoon crime.The stolen items were valued around $3,000, and some are irreplaceable like a Nikon camera with a memory card containing baby pictures.What keeps the mother shaken is the mere chance that this burglary could have cost her more."Because if my son would have walked in when it happened, I think about what would have happened," she said.This single mother and elementary school teacher has a message for the man caught on camera."You don't do this to a mom of three and her children. It's not okay. There are plenty of jobs out there, and you can get yourself a job."