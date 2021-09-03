Homeowner shoots and kills alleged burglar sitting in vehicle outside Porter home

PORTER, Texas (KTRK) -- An alleged car burglar was shot and killed outside a home in Porter overnight.Before deputies arrived, the male homeowner grabbed a gun and confronted a man who sitting inside his vehicle, officials said.Dispatchers received several calls about a burglary and then a shooting at a home in the 22700 block of Adrift Row Lane around 9 p.m. Thursday.When officials with the Texas Rangers and the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office arrived, they found a man shot to death.The homeowner told deputies that an alarm went off inside the home that detected motion in the driveway, so he went outside with a gun and says he found someone inside of his vehicle."As the homeowner approached the vehicle and ordered the suspect out at gunpoint, the subject became aggressive and uncooperative and made the statement, 'I will not go back to prison,'" Specialist Steve Squier with Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said.That's when the homeowner fired two shots, striking and killing the suspect.Deputies say they're not identifying the alleged burglar yet because they have to notify next of kin.As for the shooter, he will not be identified unless charges are filed in the case.The Montgomery County District Attorney's office is also part of the investigation.